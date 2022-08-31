ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,474 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 385,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,364,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

