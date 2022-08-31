ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80,052 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 259,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

