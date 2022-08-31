ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 101,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $25.87.

