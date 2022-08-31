ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.