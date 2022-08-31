Stake DAO Hits One Day Volume of $146,696.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Stake DAO has a market cap of $339,970.70 and approximately $146,696.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00096279 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021755 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00265161 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026713 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002622 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
