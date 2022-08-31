Stake DAO Hits One Day Volume of $146,696.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Stake DAO has a market cap of $339,970.70 and approximately $146,696.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00096279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

