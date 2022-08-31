Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 795 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($9.61).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.5 %
LON STAN opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.11. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 561.87.
Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Further Reading
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.