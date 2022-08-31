Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 795 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($9.61).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 1st.

LON STAN opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.11. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 561.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

