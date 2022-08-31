Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Janet Link Sells 1,000 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. 2,171,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,986. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.