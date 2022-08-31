Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Stelco Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of STLC opened at C$36.01 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLC. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.87.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

