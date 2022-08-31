Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 31st (AZN, BIG, BISI, CAL, CARR, CBOX, DAL, FUL, GFTU, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 31st:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a £120 ($145.00) price target on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bisichi (LON:BISI)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on the stock.

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on the stock.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

