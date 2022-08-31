StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Synalloy has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synalloy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 1,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

