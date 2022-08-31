StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

