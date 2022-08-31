StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

EDAP opened at $8.45 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $282.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

