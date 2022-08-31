StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

