Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

