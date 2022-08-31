Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

