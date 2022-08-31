Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Super Group Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.