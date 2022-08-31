Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 140 ($1.69). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.57).

LON:SUPR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.46). 2,673,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,074. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.14. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 810.00.

About Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen acquired 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

