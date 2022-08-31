Supreme Finance (HYPE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $169,728.00

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $169,728.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Supreme Finance

Supreme Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supreme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supreme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

