Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Reaches $8.23 Million

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $303,345.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.