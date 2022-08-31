Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Synopsys worth $121,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $346.84. 13,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average is $316.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

