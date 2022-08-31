Synthetify 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67,357.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $815,394.02 and $67,357.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

