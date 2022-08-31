Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.14 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $91.14 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,860,203 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

