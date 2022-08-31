T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IDAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.