TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.72. TDCX shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
TDCX Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $23,372,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
See Also
