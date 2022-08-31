TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $126.00. 20,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

