Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.60. Teekay shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 729,481 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $353.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
