Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.60. Teekay shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 729,481 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $353.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 57,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.