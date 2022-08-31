Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.89

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as low as $15.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 18,268 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $414.04 million, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

