TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.09. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.65.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

