Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Down 1.8%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54.75 ($0.66). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 47,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.75 ($0.67).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.84.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

