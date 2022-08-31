Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 64,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,163,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,104,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 651,903 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,052.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.