Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 64,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,163,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.