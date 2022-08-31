TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.99. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.