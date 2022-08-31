TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.99. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

