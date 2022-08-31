The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AES alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 5,168,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.