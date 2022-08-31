The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

