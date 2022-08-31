The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 146.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 160,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.7 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

