The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

BA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.94. 53,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,197. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.