The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 935,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

