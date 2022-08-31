The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 935,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GAB opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.