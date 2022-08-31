The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GS opened at $333.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,540 shares of company stock worth $24,124,247. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

