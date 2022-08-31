The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,540 shares of company stock worth $24,124,247 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

NYSE GS traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $331.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,760. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

