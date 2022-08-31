The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
