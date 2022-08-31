The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

HCKT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

