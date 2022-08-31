The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.34% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

