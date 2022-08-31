The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. 1,706,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,438. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after buying an additional 132,759 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 567,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

