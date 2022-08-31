The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.67. 849,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,094. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

