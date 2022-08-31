The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $172,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 10,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

