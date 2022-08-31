The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.14 million, a P/E ratio of -154.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

