The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NYSE:SO opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

