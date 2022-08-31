The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 287,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

