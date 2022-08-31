TheStreet Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.00 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.