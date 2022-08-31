TheStreet Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to D+

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $18.00 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.