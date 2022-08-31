TheStreet Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to C+

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
NYSE IFS opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
