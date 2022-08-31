TheStreet Upgrades Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) to C+

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE IFS opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

