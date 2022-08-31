TheStreet Upgrades Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to “B-“

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

