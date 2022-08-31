Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009233 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00210143 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.